Trinity Hall Recognized for Its Program of Distinction in STEM

PHOTO: Trinity Hall board of trustees (left to right) Liz Scott, Donna Winchell, Miriam Tort, Mairead Clifford (co-founder) and Victoria Gmelich (co-founder)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) recently recognized Trinity Hall in Tinton Falls, N.J., for its Program of Distinction in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The Middle States Programs of Distinction initiative provides external validation of an accredited school’s accomplishments in specific areas of expertise and enables schools to take accreditation to the next level. Trinity Hall is the first high school in New Jersey and the only all-girls school in the nation to receive this recognition.

“Programs of Distinction are models for other academic programs around the world, and that is certainly true of the STEM program at Trinity Hall,” said Lisa Marie McCauley, Ed.D., president of MSA-CESS. “Trinity Hall is to be commended for its commitment to STEM education and for recognizing the importance of educating and empowering young women for 21st century careers.”

The Programs of Distinction review process helps already accredited schools identify strengths and areas for growth and provides inspiration and recommendations for attaining a high-quality program.

MSA accredited schools are eligible to apply for Program of Distinction recognition for outstanding programs in Global Literacies, World Languages, Visual Arts, Music, Early Childhood Education, Service Learning, School Counseling and STEM.

The STEM Program of Distinction recognizes schools that show a commitment to ensuring graduates are prepared to succeed in STEM classes in college and are well positioned to pursue a STEM related career.

“We are honored to be recognized by Middle States for our STEM program,” said Mary Mahon Sciarrillo, head of school of Trinity Hall. “We are dedicated to providing our students with academic and social skills that will serve them now and throughout life. The curriculum and structure of our STEM program is a key example of this.”

About Trinity Hall

Trinity Hall, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), is an independent all-girls college preparatory high school, educating and empowering young women in the Catholic tradition. Trinity Hall’s core values of leadership, respect, perseverance and faith are foundational to their mission and work as educators. For more information, visit www.trinityhallnj.org.

About Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS)

Based in Philadelphia, the Middle States Association is the worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over 130 years, Middle States has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement. With more than 2,500 accredited schools and school systems in 34 states and over 100 countries, MSA-CESS is proud of its continuing legacy and its ongoing innovations to meet the challenges of improving education in the 21st century. For more information visit www.msa-cess.org.