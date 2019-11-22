Man to Serve 30-Year Prison Term for Child Sexual Assault

FREEHOLD – An Asbury Park man was sentenced to 30 years in a New Jersey state prison following his August conviction for the aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 years old, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Michael Johnson, 54, of Asbury Park, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Joseph Oxley Thursday morning, who ordered Johnson to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Johnson will become eligible for release on parole at the age of 79. The sentence also requires that upon his release Johnson must register as a sex offender pursuant to Megan’s Law and be subject to Parole Supervision for Life. The sentence was imposed by Judge Oxley exceeded the mandatory minimum pursuant to the Jessica Lunsford Act.

Johnson was convicted by a Monmouth County Jury on August 7, 2019, after a two-week trial before Judge Oxley. The jury found Johnson guilty of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, second degree Sexual Assault and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was sentenced to ten years in state prison for the second degree Sexual Assault and five years in state prison for the third degree Endangering charge. Those sentences were imposed to run concurrently with the 30-year sentence for first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault.

The charges in this case were the result of a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fichter.

Johnson was represented by John Murphy, Esq.