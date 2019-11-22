BSA Troop 32 Honors Bill Cushing for 50 Years of Scouting Service

PHOTO: BSA Troop 32 recently honored Bill Cushing for 50 years of Scouting Service, shown here with Troop 32 Scouts. Photo Credit: Fred Pachman

Middletown, New Jersey – If you asked Scouts in BSA Troop 32, about Assistant Scoutmaster Bill Cushing, they would answer immediately with the following words: “indispensable, caring, and friendly.” During a recent Troop meeting, Scouts and their families, alumni of Troop 32, and Scoutmasters and Assistant Scoutmasters past and present celebrated Bill Cushing’s personal achievement – 50 years of service in Scouting. Bill was presented with an award for his years of service by Troop leadership.

Bill Cushing’s Scouting journey began at a young age, when he joined a Scout Troop in Brooklyn and achieved the rank of Star Scout. While he began his Scouting journey in New York, when he moved with his family to Middletown, he became involved with Troop 32 with his son and later mentored more than 60 Scouts from Troop 32. During his many years with the Troop, Bill has been involved with Quail Hill, Monmouth Council’s Scout Camp and Forestburg, Council’s summer camp.

According to several Eagle Scouts from Troop 32, Bill is more than just an adult leader. “Mr. Cushing was a staple of my experience in Scouting and has been a staple in Troop 32 for decades,” notes Eagle Scout John Sperduto. “His insight, wit, and dedication are all indispensable to the Troop and Scouting in general. Troop 32 and I will forever be thankful to Mr. Cushing for his years of service!”

“At every meeting, you can count on Mr. Cushing for a good joke, a strong handshake, and some friendly banter,” says Eagle Scout Christian DeSanctis. “And while we know him as a wise Assistant Scoutmaster, he is also the kind crossing guard who could be found by Thompson School early in the morning, helping students get to school safely.”

“In all my years in Scouting, Mr. Cushing could be counted on for a friendly smile and good advice – and not just at our weekly meetings but also at Forestburg, where we stayed for summer camping,” says Eagle Scout Zack Johnson.

Perhaps the most telling insight about Bill comes from Jason DeSanctis, one of the Troop’s newest Eagle Scouts, who looks forward to seeing him every week: “Mr. Cushing meets us at the door for almost every Troop Meeting with a friendly, ‘Good Morning,’ even though it’s 7:30 at night. He really cares a lot.”

Founded in 1956, the leadership of BSA Troop 32 believes teaching Scouts outdoor skills, self-reliance, respect for nature, and respect for others, while promoting community service increases his ability to give back to his family, his country, and himself. Troop 32 provides an active outdoor program and reinforces the ideals put forth by the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Troop 32 believes strongly in giving back to the community, which includes conducting food drives for local pantries, participating in civic events, and completing Eagle Projects aimed specifically to assist local organizations.