HHRS Wins First Place in 2019 STEAM Tank Challenge

PHOTO: From left to right Samantha Akers, Zoe Brodbeck and Rebecca Bertekap with a representative from the U.S. Army.

Highlands, NJ.— Henry Hudson Regional School's STEAM Academy team took first place in the state finals of the fourth annual STEAM Tank Challenge, sponsored by the NJSBA and US Army.

This year teams were asked to identify a real world problem or situation that needs resolution, or modify an existing product to make it better, or invent something that does not exist yet. Over 550 student teams were entered in this year’s challenge, with final presentations by 90 students taking place at NJSBA’s Workshop held in October in Atlantic City.

The winning proposal, called “Puppyable”, was submitted by HHRS STEAM Academy sophomores Samantha Akers, Rebecca Bertekap and Zoe Brodbeck. It addresses health and environmental impacts of stuffed dog toys through the invention of an edible stuffed dog toy.

PHOTO: Zoe and Rebecca with Mrs. Kingsmore, Principal of HHRS.

Congratulations to their teacher, Mrs. Fitzsimmons, who is also the STEAM Coordinator, for her inspiration and guidance along the way. The award was received at the NJEA Teacher's Convention in Atlantic City. All of the staff, Administration and Board of Education are proud of the students on this amazing accomplishment. Mrs. Kingsmore was fortunate to be there to receive the award with the students and their parents.

In response to the school’s first place finish, Dr. Susan Compton, Superintendent of Schools stated, "The Henry Hudson Board of Education, along with myself, and Mrs. Lenore KIngsmore, Principal, are absolutely thrilled that the HHRS STEAM Tank Team finished first place in the high school division in the state of New Jersey. This accomplishment of receiving first place symbolizes the exemplary program that Henry Hudson Regional has put in place with their STEAM Academy. It has been amazing what Mrs. Fitzsimmons, the STEAM coordinator has done with the program, along with the hard work of our wonderful students."

ABOUT HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL - The staff, administration and Board of Education of the Henry Hudson Regional School District is committed to the philosophy and ideals of American democracy. Accordingly, it is committed to helping each pupil grow in his/her understanding, in his/her appreciation and in his/her participation in democracy as a way of life. Therefore, the school must nurture a willingness on the part of the pupil to accept his/her responsibilities as a citizen. These responsibilities include: interest in local, national and international affairs, discriminating attitudes toward social, political, and economic forces and respect for individual and social differences.