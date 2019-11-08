Run with Dennis to Support Wounded Warriors and Deployed Soldiers

Challenging Course at PNC Arts Center Allows Participants to Experience Challenges of Our Soldiers

Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II (AHH file photo)

HOLMDEL, NJ – The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund will hold its 14th Annual “Run with Dennis” 5K Run/Walk this Sunday, November 10, 2019, at PNC Arts Center in Holmdel.

“Participants are challenged to complete the hills during their run so they can experience the challenges faced daily by our servicemen and servicewomen. Imagine running with a 40-pound pack on your back, carrying equipment, wearing heavy boots, and in uniform? This course will get runners thinking… and that of course is the point,” said Marion Zilinski, Co-Founder and Board Member of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund.

“Dust off your running shoes and challenge yourself to the burn of this race. The incline up the hills is a bonus for runners looking for a rigorous course, and the terrain aligns with our goal to raise public awareness about the sacrifices of our veterans and soldiers,” continued Marion Zilinski, mother of Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II who was killed in action in Iraq by a roadside bomb in 2005.

The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund was created and founded a year later in Dennis’ honor. Twenty-three-year-old Lt. Zilinski was a Middletown, New Jersey resident, a Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, New Jersey) alumnus, a distinguished West Point graduate, a member of the 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division. Since his untimely death, family and friends have united with the Memorial Fund to provide support to improve the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

To sign up for the Run/Walk, go to www.runwithdennis.org or register the day of the event beginning at 7:45 am. Adults are $35 and participants 18 and under are $20. All funds raised at this event will be used to support our wounded warriors and our soldiers serving overseas. The following is the timeline for the day’s events:

8:50 am: A ceremony and tribute to Dennis and our active duty soldiers and veterans.

9:30 am: Last minute registrations and stretching for the challenge.

10 am: The gun goes off to start the run.

10:10 am: The gun goes off to start the walk.

11 am: Awards at the Post-Run Reception.

Supporters can also “Run with Dennis” from any location. Those who cannot make it to Holmdel, New Jersey, but still want to run in Dennis’ honor can join us via our World Tour Run. Details are also on our website at www.runwithdennis.org.

More About the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund

One of the main accomplishments of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund is sponsoring service dogs for wounded soldiers suffering from PTSD and TBI. To date, the Memorial Fund has sponsored more than 87 dogs at a sponsorship of $15,000 per service dog.

Additionally, the Memorial Fund provides scholarships to students at Lt. Zilinski’s alma mater, Christian Brothers Academy and Trinity Hall High School, both in New Jersey. By providing these scholarships, the Memorial Fund invests in the future of high school students who embody the leadership qualities and community spirit of Lt. Zilinski.

To help us raise awareness about all the good we do, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Donations may be sent to: Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 124, Adelphia, NJ 07710.