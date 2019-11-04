Structure Fire in the Leonardo Section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 4:59 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 22 Franklin Avenue in the Leonardo section of the Township.

Upon arrival MTFD Third Assistant Chief John Waltz declared a working structure fire with fire issuing from all four sides of the structure and requested and additional companies be dispatched for Rapid Intervention support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire. Upon arrival, Chief John Waltz directed the first engine to deploy a 2½” attack line to the front door. Despite the initial aggressive attack the volume of fire had deteriorated the floors and roof to the point the structure was determined be unsafe for entry and the fire attack was switched to an exterior attack. Five hand lines were deployed and the roof was ventilated. 1600’ of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) was deployed from the two nearest hydrants which delivered water to scene. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The buildings utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

The fire was called under control by Chief Steve Schweizer at 5:30 p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 8:15 p.m.

Approximately 48 members from 5 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Navesink, Brevent, Belford Engine, Community, and Port Monmouth Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, Fire Police and the Safety Unit responded.

No firefighter injuries were reported while operating at the scene.

Twenty Emergency Medical Service members from Leonardo, Port Monmouth First Aid and Lincroft First Aid Squads provided firefighter rehabilitation and medical services to all firefighters. The Monmouth County Medical Ambulance Bus (MAB) also responded.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief Steve Schweizer.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.

Photos by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer