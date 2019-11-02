Reward Offered for Info on Bronze Plaque Thefts at 9/11 Memorial

PHOTO: A stone casement where one of the bronze plaques was removed. (photo credit: Donald Cross)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Three bronze plaques commemorating the victims of 9/11 were stolen from the Monmouth County 9/11 Memorial sometime between September 25th and 26th. The Memorial is located at Mt. Mitchill on Ocean Boulevard in Atlantic Highlands.

The Atlantic Highlands PBA #242 has offered a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the theft of the memorial plaques.

At their October meeting, the members of the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department approved a motion to match the reward money offered by the PBA.

"The events of September 11th, 2001 forever changed the history of our department and borough. The memorial has become an important part of our community and we want to support the efforts of our police department to ensure the person(s) responsible for the egregious crimes are held accountable.", said department spokesman Paul Murphy.

Atlantic Highlands Police say the theft remains "an open investigation." Any assistance in locating the plaques and identifying a possible suspect is appreciated, please keep in mind that all calls and tips to officers remain confidential. Please call Atlantic Highlands Police Headquarters at (732) 291-1212 with any information.