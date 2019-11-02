Couple Gets Green Light to a Fresh Start with Donated Vehicle from Sansone Auto Mall

PHOTO: Nicholas Johnson, Aniyyah Lebron-Winkey, Karen, Paul Sansone and Chris Sansone

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Through the generosity of Sansone Jr. 66 Auto Mall Hope for A Ride program, Lunch Break and Family Promise of Monmouth County are helping a local family struggling with financial insecurity.

The program partners with organizations to donate vehicles to families or individuals who, because of life circumstances, are in critical need of transportation. Aniyyah Lebron-Winkey and Nicholas Johnson, clients of Family Promise and participants in the Lunch Break Life Skills employment coaching program, were presented with a 2009 Hyundai Sonata on Thursday, Oct. 24th, 2019 at the Life Skills Center in Shrewsbury.

Ms. Lebron-Winkey and Mr. Johnson, clients of Family Promise, are employed in housekeeping at the Sheraton Eatontown and work six days a week in order to save for permanent housing. Their current transportation -- an older car that requires thousands of dollars in repairs to pass inspection -- is valued less than the repair estimate. The Hope for A Ride vehicle would be a life-saver for this couple, who are the parents of 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Karen.

The couple were surprised and thrilled to receive the donated Sonata. "It changed my life, " said Ms. Lebron-Winkey. "I had a car that needed $6,000 in repairs that I couldn't fix. Now, I can get back and forth to work and I can get Karen to school."

Whether providing transportation for families in need for trips to work and/or school or medical treatments, Sansone Jr. 66 Auto Mall is "proud to support our community." And Lunch Break gratefully acknowledges this donation, which will help ease the burden for this couple.

The Life Skills Program, established in 2017 as a community resource for resume help, business attire and interview coaching, now has expanded, with more than 50 participants enrolled in ESL, job preparedness and technology classes, as well as one-to-one mentoring. One participant recently received her U.S. citizenship.

Lunch Break freely provides food, clothing, life skills and fellowship to those in need in Monmouth County and beyond. For donations and/or information: www.lunchbreak.org

