$10,000 Awarded to “Buffalo Sabres Sled Vets” Hockey Team

Zilinski Memorial Fund Honored to Help Our Wounded Warriors

Adelphia, NJ – The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund is proud to sponsor the “Buffalo Sabres Sled Vets” Hockey Team with a $10,000 donation. The check presentation was made by Marion and Dennis Zilinski of Jackson, New Jersey, to the players at the team’s first tournament recently held in Buffalo in honor of their son, Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II, a CBA graduate who grew up in Middletown, New Jersey.

The Buffalo Sabres Sled Hockey Team is a competitive team in Western New York consisting of all wounded warriors. Among them, David Cross, a severely injured Army veteran. Cross’ leg amputation was also paid for by the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund in 2016 after the operation was denied by the VA.

“It is our sincerest honor to sponsor this team of heroes and give these veterans the joy, competition, and camaraderie they so deserve.” said Marion Zilinski, Co-Founder and Board Member of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund.

David Cross added, “Being out on the ice as athletes gives us so much happiness. We are truly grateful for the generous donation and support from the Zilinski Memorial Fund that allows us to do what we love. It is heartwarming to know this organization cares deeply about wounded veterans.”

The Zilinski Memorial Fund connected to the Buffalo Sabres and Cross through Christy Gardner, double leg amputee and veteran, who plays on the U.S. Sled Hockey Team. Like Cross, she was denied by the VA, and could not go on with the pain. The Zilinski Memorial Fund covered the amputations for both her legs.

The Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund was created and founded in 2006 to honor local hero Lt. Zilinski who was killed in action in Iraq by a roadside bomb. Twenty-three-year-old Lt. Zilinski was a Middletown, New Jersey resident, a Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, New Jersey) alumnus, a distinguished West Point graduate, a member of the 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division. Since his untimely death, family and friends have united with the Memorial Fund to provide support to improve the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

More About the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund

One of the main accomplishments of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund is sponsoring service dogs for wounded soldiers suffering from PTSD and TBI. To date, the Memorial Fund has sponsored more than 87 dogs at a sponsorship of $15,000 per service dog.

Additionally, the Memorial Fund provides scholarships to students at Lt. Zilinski’s alma mater, Christian Brothers Academy and Trinity Hall High School, both in New Jersey. By providing these scholarships, the Memorial Fund invests in the future of high school students who embody the leadership qualities and community spirit of Lt. Zilinski.

