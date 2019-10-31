Park System Plans Fall Craft Show at Fort Monmouth Rec Center

PHOTO: Get a jump start on your holiday shopping during the Monmouth County Park System’s Fall Craft Show.

TINTON FALLS — From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, the Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls. This seasonal craft show features over 50 local artists and crafters and their works. Look for the perfect holiday gift or decoration among the crafted items available. Items include:

Doll Clothes

Holiday Ornaments & Decorations

Jewelry

Sea Glass Art

Embroidered Items

Candles

Wooden Toys

Soaps

Paintings

Note Cards

Baskets

And so much more!

For more information about this event or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.