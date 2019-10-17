The 5th Annual Zombie Parade and Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

HIGHLANDS, NJ - On October 19th, Zombies of all ages will meet in Huddy Park, Highlands, for the 5th Annual Zombie Parade. This event is for all ages and has something for everyone.

Come to Huddy Park in your most ghoulish attire. Starting at 9:00AM, there will be make-up artists set up in the park to help complete your transformation for additional fees. Also, on hand will be DJ Johnny, spinning some spooky tunes to set the mood. There will be specialty vendors in the park, from 8:30AM until 2PM.

The parade begins promptly at 12:00PM from Huddy Park, and will continue down Bay Avenue to Veterans Park, where we will have costume contests with cash prizes. You must be registered to be judged in the following categories: Best Overall Zombie, Best Male Zombie, Best Female Zombie, and Best Child Zombie.

Immediately following the parade there will be a Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest, at ShoreSide Veterinary Care, 182 Bay Ave., from 1:30 – 3:00PM. This is a costume contest for dogs and their humans! Prizes will be awarded for scariest, most original and funniest costumes. Refreshments will be served, and judging begins at 2:30PM.

The Highlands Business Partnership is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Programs and events are made possible by our generous sponsors including, NJ Division of Travel & Tourism, WRAT 95, Montecalvo & Bayshore Family of Companies, Hufnagel Tree Experts, New York Life, Frank Rahm Landscaping and In The Garden. For directions or any additional information on the Zombie Parade, please visit us at www.highlandsnj.com or call (732) 291-4713.