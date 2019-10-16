County Honors Fallen Firefighters and Medal Recipients

PHOTO: Freeholder Gerry P. Sharfenberger, Ph.D., Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Monmouth County Fire Marshal Fred Migliaccio congratulate Fire Prevention Inspector of the Year 2019, Fire Official Ryan Dullea, at the Monmouth County Fallen Firefighters Memorial and Medal Day on Oct. 6 at the Monmouth County Fire Academy in Howell.
HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders joined firefighters, their families and other first responders to honor the 50 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the County at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial and Medal Awards Day.
The ceremony was held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Monmouth County Fire Academy, to honor the fallen as well as medal award recipients.
“We are here today to honor those who have gone above and beyond what is already an extreme call of duty and to celebrate their acts of courage,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, liaison to the Fire Marshal and Fire Academy. “This ceremony also serves as a reminder of all of those brave men and women who went into a fire and gave their lives. These fallen firefighters are gone, but not forgotten.”
The memorial and awards ceremony was headed by the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office. The commemoration included the placing of a wreath in honor of the 50 firefighters from Monmouth County fire companies who died in the line of duty. As each name of the fallen was read, they were honored with the ringing of a bell and a red carnation placed at the foot of the flag pole with a salute offered by family members and firefighters.
“This ceremony gives us the opportunity to reflect on the lives that have been lost by brave and selfless individuals,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Impreveduto. These heroes and their relatives are a part of our Monmouth County family and have inspired the next generation of passionate individuals to save the lives of residents.”
Freeholder Impreveduto and Fire Marshal Fred Migliaccio awarded Unit Citations, Medals of Valor and Fire Prevention Inspector of the Year for rescue and firefighting efforts during the past year.
A list of award recipients is as follows:
2019 Medal Day Recipients
Medal of Valor Class II
Firefighter Scott Eack – Hazlet Fire Company
Unit Citation
Union Beach Fire Department
Ex-Chief Ronald Burkhardt Jr.
Ex-Chief Joseph Rice
Firefighter Mark Steidle
Firefighter Michael Rapcavage
Firefighter Nicholas Murray
Firefighter Frank Pinto
Firefighter Dylan Stoppiello
Matawan Boro Fire Department
Captain James Archilbald
Lieutenant Brian Kopf
Firefighter Jessica Michitsch
South Wall Fire Rescue, Fire District #3
Chief Thomas Wade
Deputy Chief Tim Hobbis
Captain Casey Larrison
Lieutenant Christopher Tamayo
Lieutenant Michael Fischer
Lieutenant Thomas Lisowski
Firefighter Alex Burke
Firefighter Edward Clark
Firefighter Andrew Cotta
Firefighter Mark Daugherty
Firefighter Cash Dosby
Firefighter Joel Elmer
Firefighter Donald Green
Firefighter Paul Grosso
Firefighter Steven Hall
Firefighter Zach Hauge
Firefighter Brian Larrison
Firefighter Michael Lauber
Firefighter John Levinski
Firefighter Zuri Malick
Firefighter Daniel O’Henery
Firefighter Eric Olsen
Firefighter Richard Paine
Firefighter Mark Pellecchia
Firefighter Mark Pellecchia Jr
Firefighter Robert Spalitta
Firefighter Zak Sussman
Firefighter Ralph Tancredi
Firefighter Donald Witlowski
Firefighter Jarrod Rubin
Firefighter Peter Goetz
Certificate of Recognition
Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division
9-1-1 Communication Center – Public Safety Telecommunicators
Fire Prevention Inspector of the Year 2019
Ryan Dullea, Fire Official – Belmar/Lake Como/Spring Lake/Spring Lake Heights
