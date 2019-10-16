County Honors Fallen Firefighters and Medal Recipients

PHOTO: Freeholder Gerry P. Sharfenberger, Ph.D., Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Monmouth County Fire Marshal Fred Migliaccio congratulate Fire Prevention Inspector of the Year 2019, Fire Official Ryan Dullea, at the Monmouth County Fallen Firefighters Memorial and Medal Day on Oct. 6 at the Monmouth County Fire Academy in Howell.

HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders joined firefighters, their families and other first responders to honor the 50 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the County at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial and Medal Awards Day.

The ceremony was held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Monmouth County Fire Academy, to honor the fallen as well as medal award recipients.

“We are here today to honor those who have gone above and beyond what is already an extreme call of duty and to celebrate their acts of courage,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, liaison to the Fire Marshal and Fire Academy. “This ceremony also serves as a reminder of all of those brave men and women who went into a fire and gave their lives. These fallen firefighters are gone, but not forgotten.”

The memorial and awards ceremony was headed by the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office. The commemoration included the placing of a wreath in honor of the 50 firefighters from Monmouth County fire companies who died in the line of duty. As each name of the fallen was read, they were honored with the ringing of a bell and a red carnation placed at the foot of the flag pole with a salute offered by family members and firefighters.

“This ceremony gives us the opportunity to reflect on the lives that have been lost by brave and selfless individuals,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Impreveduto. These heroes and their relatives are a part of our Monmouth County family and have inspired the next generation of passionate individuals to save the lives of residents.”

Freeholder Impreveduto and Fire Marshal Fred Migliaccio awarded Unit Citations, Medals of Valor and Fire Prevention Inspector of the Year for rescue and firefighting efforts during the past year.

A list of award recipients is as follows:

2019 Medal Day Recipients

Medal of Valor Class II

Firefighter Scott Eack – Hazlet Fire Company

Unit Citation

Union Beach Fire Department

Ex-Chief Ronald Burkhardt Jr.

Ex-Chief Joseph Rice

Firefighter Mark Steidle

Firefighter Michael Rapcavage

Firefighter Nicholas Murray

Firefighter Frank Pinto

Firefighter Dylan Stoppiello

Matawan Boro Fire Department

Captain James Archilbald

Lieutenant Brian Kopf

Firefighter Jessica Michitsch

South Wall Fire Rescue, Fire District #3

Chief Thomas Wade

Deputy Chief Tim Hobbis

Captain Casey Larrison

Lieutenant Christopher Tamayo

Lieutenant Michael Fischer

Lieutenant Thomas Lisowski

Firefighter Alex Burke

Firefighter Edward Clark

Firefighter Andrew Cotta

Firefighter Mark Daugherty

Firefighter Cash Dosby

Firefighter Joel Elmer

Firefighter Donald Green

Firefighter Paul Grosso

Firefighter Steven Hall

Firefighter Zach Hauge

Firefighter Brian Larrison

Firefighter Michael Lauber

Firefighter John Levinski

Firefighter Zuri Malick

Firefighter Daniel O’Henery

Firefighter Eric Olsen

Firefighter Richard Paine

Firefighter Mark Pellecchia

Firefighter Mark Pellecchia Jr

Firefighter Robert Spalitta

Firefighter Zak Sussman

Firefighter Ralph Tancredi

Firefighter Donald Witlowski

Firefighter Jarrod Rubin

Firefighter Peter Goetz

Certificate of Recognition

Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division

9-1-1 Communication Center – Public Safety Telecommunicators

Fire Prevention Inspector of the Year 2019

Ryan Dullea, Fire Official – Belmar/Lake Como/Spring Lake/Spring Lake Heights

