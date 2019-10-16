Care One Program Helps Stoke Survivors

PHOTO: Dr. Noah Gilson, MD oversees new Stroke Recovery Program

MIDDLETOWN – Dr. Noah Gilson, MD, practicing neurologist and section chief of neurology at Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center Hospital, oversees the new Stroke Recovery Program at Care One at King James Care Center, it was announced by Administrator Andrew Kahane.

Gilson, who graduated from Loyola University School of Medicine in Chicago and completed residency in neurology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, has been a physician more than 35 years and is board certified in both neurology and vascular neurology.

The innovative program at the Route 36 care center is in partnership with ACP, the Accelerated Care Plus provider of specialty clinical programs for sub-acute, chronic and long term rehabilitation. The program includes medical equipment, clinical protocols, and facility training and support to present a comprehensive assessment and treatment for stroke victims.

The new program helps survivors of stroke to immediately begin a program of function recovery and gives them an opportunity to return to daily activities more quickly.,

With stroke the leading cause of adult disability y in the USA, and because strokes can often have devastating effects not only on survivors but on their families and care givers as well, the innovative approach to returning to a previous lifestyle has benefits that are even more far reaching than the recovery alone.

“Providing great patient care is the guiding principle for all that we do,” Kahane said, “and having the team we have at ACP, our staff, and under Dr. Gilson's guidance and direction, we are happy to offer another inventive way to help our residents maintain independence and quality-of-life for as long as possible.”

Joseph Morales, rehabilitation director at Care One at King James, explained that strengthening exercises, either alone or in combination with mild, comfortable electrical pulses, can improve or restore strength and movement for stroke survivors.” Towards that end, the program implements high frequency energy from electromagnetic and sound waves that comfortably decrease pain, loosen tight joints, and is also used with simple exercises. In addition, the program enables the therapist as well as the patient visual feedback through electrodes to determine the ability of a stroke survivor to swallow..

The ACP program, originally founded in 1996, now in use at Care One, has proven successful for geriatric patients for more than ten years, and has been used with professional athletes for more than 30 years. It is available for long term residents as well sub-acute residents who remain at the facility throughout the recovery program.

Dr. Gilson is also medical director of the stroke recovery program at Riverview and has been named ’Top Doc” in the New York Metropolitan area by both Castle Connelly and New Jersey Monthly Magazine. He has received numerous awards and citations for his work with adults and children, received the Apple Award from the NJ Foundation of New Jersey State Registered Nurses Association, and was named Doctor of the Year in 2010 by Drexel University. He is affiliated with all the local hospitals in northern Monmouth h County .