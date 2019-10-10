Thompson Park Day Offers Fun for the Whole Family

PHOTO: Get into the spirit of the season by entering the Scarecrow Contest during Thompson Park Day.

LINCROFT, NJ – From the brand new Spooktacular Jack O'Lantern Contest to wagon rides, Thompson Park Day offers family fun from start to finish! Held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, this event is brimming with seasonal fun. Free activities for the day include canoeing on Marlu Lake (weather permitting), kids’ races, pie-eating contests, entertainment, mini golf, and more. Activities requiring two tickets ($1 per ticket) or a wristband ($12 per person) are archery, bungee trampoline, climbing wall, inflatable rides, wagon rides, Turbo Twister and Turbo Tubs. The following activities accept tickets only: remote control car racing and ceramics (two tickets each), pumpkin painting (three tickets), and pony rides (six tickets).

A scarecrow contest will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Entries are $10 in advance or $12 day of event. This year also features the Spooktacular Jack O'Lantern Contest from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per family, per pumpkin; pre-registration is available and guarantees a pumpkin. The Friends of the Parks will once again hold their annual Strut Your Mutt doggie costume contest as well. Details for these contests are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com.

Thompson Park Day also offers numerous volunteering opportunities for those age 14 and older. Volunteers can assist with a variety of activities and groups can be assigned together. Prospective volunteers should contact the Park System volunteer office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

To learn more about Thompson Park Day or other Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.