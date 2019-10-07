Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Lincroft Motor Vehicle Accident

Middletown, NJ – On October 7, 2019 at approximately 3:00pm, Middletown Twp. Police responded to Middletown Lincroft Road near the intersection of Sunnyside Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The area is in the Lincroft section of Middletown Twp. The pedestrian, a 59 year old female from Middletown, sustained serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, an 85 year old female from Middletown, remained on the scene and is cooperating in the police investigation. There have been no summonses issued at this time. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Cliff O’Hara of the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Bureau at (732) 615-2045.