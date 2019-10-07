Man Charged in Manalapan Shooting Death

Jackson Man Facing Charges Related to Weekend Shooting in Manalapan

FREEHOLD, NJ – A Jackson man has been arrested and charged for the shooting death of another male in Manalapan on Saturday night, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Gerard Grimes Jr., 23, of Jackson, is facing charges of first degree Murder in the shooting death of Narciso Rodriguez-Corona, 43, of Manalapan. Grimes is also charged with the second degree crimes of Burglary, Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

At approximately 9:34 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, the Manalapan Police Department received a call regarding a fight at 25 Fawn Run in Manalapan. Several minutes later, the department received another call for a confirmed shooting victim. Manalapan PD responded and discovered Rodriguez-Corona suffering from a gunshot wound. Mr. Rodriguez-Corona was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation has revealed that the defendant came to the Manalapan residence armed with a handgun. Defendant attempted to enter the residence at 25 Fawn Run while some of his friends remained outside. Occupants of the home were alerted to defendant’s presence and attempted to stop him from entering. After a brief confrontation, the defendant and friends left the home. Shortly thereafter, a second encounter occurred nearby, where defendant ultimately shot the victim. Defendant fled the area. Police were quickly dispatched to the area, and encountered the victim who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. After receiving initial information regarding the incident, police began to search the area where they ultimately located defendant in the backyard of a nearby residence.

If convicted of Murder, Grimes faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in a New Jersey state prison without parole and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, subject to the provisions of the “No Early Release Act” (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison.

If convicted of any of the second degree crimes, Grimes faces up to 10 years in a New Jersey state prison. Any sentence resulting from a conviction for the second degree crime of Burglary is also subject to the provisions of NERA. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison.

Grimes is being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) in Freehold Township.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Lanzot.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.