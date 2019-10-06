Man Dies From Gunshot Wound in Manalapan

FREEHOLD, NJ - At approximately 9:34 p.m. on Saturday October 5, 2019, the Manalapan Township Police Department received a call regarding a fight at 25 Fawn Run. Several minutes later Manalapan P.D. received another call for a confirmed shooting victim. Manalapan PD responded and discovered Narisco Rodriguez, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mr. Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.