October is American Archives Month

County Clerk Hanlon Launches Personal Digital Archiving Awareness Campaign

PHOTO: Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon reviews archives in the county vault. (file photo)

MANALAPAN, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is celebrating American Archives Month by reminding residents of the importance of archiving their personal digital records. Today, with so many of our personal files, photos, videos, emails and social media born-digital, Clerk Hanlon is encouraging everyone to make the saving and organizing of their digital memories for future generations a priority.

“One of my greatest and most rewarding responsibilities of serving as Clerk is to oversee the Monmouth County Archives,” said Clerk Hanlon. “In the Archives, we maintain some of the most fascinating original paper records dating back hundreds of years.”

“But it is now critical that we turn our attention to archiving records that are born- digital, so that future generations can have access to the digital records we create now,” said Clerk Hanlon.

During American Archives Month, continuing all the way until International Digital Archiving Day on Nov. 7, Clerk Hanlon will highlight different aspects of personal digital archiving through weekly posts on the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram social media pages.

Each weekly post and video will provide information and tips about starting the preservation process of your personal records, video, and photographs, based on the Library of Congress digital preservation recommendations. Individuals can engage with Clerk Hanlon’s social media campaign by using the hashtag #SaveYourStuff and tagging the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office accounts.

“Digital photographs, emails, social media posts, and electronic documents require special care and organization to keep them usable and viewable for years to come,” said Clerk Hanlon. “I encourage everyone to take the necessary steps to archive their own digital content.”

American Archives Month is designated by the Society of American Archivists to highlight the work of archivists nationwide to preserve our country’s history. Under the direction of County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, the Monmouth County Archives preserves millions of records of historical significance dating back to 1665.

To view Clerk Hanlon’s Digital Preservation Campaign online, please follow the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MonmouthCountyClerk, Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MonmouthCoClerk, and Instagram at www.Instagram.com/MonmouthCountyClerk.

For questions regarding Clerk Hanlon’s Digital Personal Archiving Awareness Campaign, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .