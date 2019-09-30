Freeholders Proclaim Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

PHOTO: Left to right: Frances Foundation President Bob Heugle, Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D., Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, Jennifer Shapiro, Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, Sam Negron, Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, Frances Foundation Junior Trustee Taylor Woodside and Frances Foundation Trustee Donna Woodside

FREEHOLD, NJ - The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders presented a proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to the Frances Foundation for Kids Fighting Cancer at the workshop meeting held on Thursday, Sept. 26 in Freehold.

The proclamation was accepted by Frances Foundation President Bob Heugle of Holmdel, Frances Foundation Junior Trustee Taylor Woodside, Frances Foundation Trustee Donna Woodside of Freehold and Sam Negron and Jennifer Shapiro of Millstone, who recently lost their daughter Jordyn Negron to pediatric cancer.

The mission of the Frances Foundation is to offer emotional support and financial assistance to children and their families in Monmouth County and New Jersey who have been affected by childhood cancer. The Foundation aims to support medical research in hopes of combating and eliminating pediatric cancer.