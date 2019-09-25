Zilinski Drive is Underway in Colts Neck

Items Collected for American Military on Foreign Soil

PHOTO: Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II

COLTS NECK – The second annual month long effort assisting American military on foreign soil involving local schools, offices and buildings kicks off this week under the leadership of the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Foundation, Freeholder Lillian Burry announced this week.

“This program is only one part of the good works of the Foundation,” the freeholder said, “For many of our troops serving overseas, this is the first time they are away from home for an extended period of time. The Foundation, in addition to everything else they so, want all of us to send our military a message that they are not alone, and that we are proud of them.”

Under the Foundation, led by a Gold Star Mother, food items, toiletries and other desired products identified as needed products by our troops are being collected until Oct. 16t, packaged and sent to the Middle East in time for the holiday season. Each troop will receive an individual package each filled with a variety of requested items.

Between now and Oct. 16, food items requested by military members include tuna meals in foil pouches granola and protein bars trail mix, cashews, peanuts, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, raisins, dried apricots and other dried fruits, Slim Jims, Beef Jerky Gatorade powder mix (odd colors preferred) VB Energy drinks, 5 hr. Energy Sneaky Pete's Outstanding beverages, cereal in individual packs Lipton Tea and Honey sticks or Crystal Light powder. Troops are also asking for water bottles Ritz crackers, peanut butter crackers Sheila G's Brownie Brittle Cup, soups Skippy Natural peanut butter hot sauces, all flavors of gum, Candy, Oreos, Nilla Wafers, Girl Scout cookies Goldfish, pretzels Lifesavers in individual wrappers, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Folgers, K-Cups, coffee mate, Splenda, sugar packets, non-refrigerated Half and Half, and Entenmann's crumb cakes, Tastykake Krimpets, Devil dogs and Little Debbies.

Personal care being sought include baby wipes, Q-Tips, Scope and Listerine mouthwash AXE deodorant, shampoo and body wash, Dove Men deodorant shampoo and body wash items, Dove female products, hand sanitizer, Gold Bond foot powder, lip balm, Ibuprofen, dental floss, name brand razors and cartridges, shaving gel in a tubes (aerosols are prohibited for shipping) Vaseline intensive care lotion, and anti-diarrheal pills.

Clothing items which would be appreciated by men and women in uniform in the Middle East include white socks, white sports bras, white undershirts and men’s boxers, all in assorted sizes.

Diversionary items also appreciated include Sudoku and crossword puzzle books, and convenience items are GoJo hand cleaner, No pest strips, mouse traps twin sheets, pillows, blankets, duct and electrical tapes

Persons wishing to make monetary donations to offset the costs of mailing can forward checks to Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski, II Memorial Fund, in care of Freeholder Lillian G. Burry PO Box 128 Colts neck 07722.

Persons wishing to drop off new items can use drop off boxes at the Colts Neck, Manalapan Headquarters and Eastern Branch libraries, the Hall of Records, Social Services Building, Fort Monmouth Recreation Center Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Colts Neck General Store, as well as both Colts Neck High School and MAST, the Marine Academy of Science and Technology on Sandy Hook.

At the close of the month long collection period, all items will be brought to a central location for organization and packing by NJROTC cadets at both MAST and Colts Neck schools.