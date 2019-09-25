Celebrate Latin Heritage Month at the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center

“Born To Travel The World” with Louis Rodriguez & Social Activist Itzel Perez

Red Bank, NJ - You're invited to celebrate Latin Heritage month (September 15- October 15) at the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center. Meet and hear from author, Louis Rodriguez, whose recently published book, “Born To Travel The World,” will inspire you in spite of his poverty-stricken childhood spent on the poorest streets in Bogota, Columbia. He will host a discussion about his life and career as an engineer and the importance of dreaming big and setting goals for yourself. The discussion, on September 29, from 3-5:30 pm, will be followed by a book signing.

While Itzel Perez, a local social activist, who describes herself as "DACAmented," is fighting to make changes in policies that affect the LatinX community. Perez, a former Red Bank Regional High School graduate and a participant in its “Bridge to the Future Program,” that assists in helping LatinX students attend college, recently graduated from New Jersey City State University. She will be featured at the Cultural Center’s “On A Sunday Afternoon” program on October 13, from 3-5 pm. She will use the New York Times’ 1619 Project, as the jumping-off point for a look at America's immigration policies. Perez invites us to see America through the eyes of immigrants while shedding light on parallels between their journey and the journey to pass Civil Rights legislation in America. Come join us for stimulating dialogue and another view of social issues that affect the lives of people.

Thomas Fortune stood for the rights of all people. It is only fitting that our annual T. Thomas Fortune’s birthday celebration, on October 3, at the Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank, falls right in the middle of Latin Heritage Month. This year’s theme, “The Art of Social Justice,” will feature the artwork of Latina artist, Julia Rivera.