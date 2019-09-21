1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shots Fired in Neptune Township

Shots fired in 1000 block of Old Corlies Avenue in Neptune Township Friday evening. It's the second homicide at that location in the past year.

FREEHOLD –- One man died and another was injured after shots were fired in the 1000 block of Corlies Avenue in Neptune Township Friday evening, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Neptune Township police responded to an 8:11 p.m. report of shots fired at 1030 Old Corlies Avenue in the area of the R-NU Barbershop. Police received a report that two men arrived at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two men arrived at JSUMC in separate vehicles.

Wayne E. Jones, 46, of Neptune Township, was pronounced deceased at 9:02 p.m. A 42-year-old Trenton man was treated and released from JSUMC. This is the second homicide at that location in the past year.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective John Sosdian of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Detective Erick Amadruto of the Neptune Township Police Department at 732-988-5200.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.