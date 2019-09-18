Officials Investigating the Fire That Engulfed Ocean Township Home, One Resident Still Missing

PHOTO: Law enforcement officials seeking the public’s help in finding missing female resident, Jacquelin Terrulli

FREEHOLD – Law enforcement officials are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed an Ocean Township home early Thursday morning and are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing resident from the home, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

At approximately 7:32 a.m., the Ocean Township Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire at 86 Wickapecko Drive in Ocean Township. Upon arrival, authorities found the approximately 6,000 square foot residence completely engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, a joint investigation was launched by the Ocean Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office. Police quickly determined that two residents of the home were unaccounted for, a male and a female. The two missing individuals were identified as Ronald Teschner, 49, and Jacquelin Terrulli, 65.

PHOTO: Jacquelin Terrulli is missing.

PHOTO: Ronald Teschner

Ronald Teschner was located in the early morning hours of Friday, September 13, 2019 in Paterson, New Jersey. Teschner was found in possession of Jacquelin Terrulli’s 2019 Jeep Cherokee (picture attached). Shotguns were also located in the vehicle with Teschner. The vehicle was seized by police and remains in the custody of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Ronald Teschner was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, two counts of Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons and three counts of Receiving Stolen Property. Teschner was lodged in Monmouth County Correctional Institution and is pending a detention hearing. Jacquelin Terrulli has yet to be located. The investigation into her whereabouts is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen Jacquelin Terrulli between Wednesday, September 11, 2019 and the present time and/or may have information to assist in the investigation are urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Patrick Petruzziello at 800-533-7443, or Ocean Township Police Detective Christopher Brady at 732-531-1800. Anyone who had contact with Teschner after the time of the fire, but prior to his arrest are also urged to contact Detective Petruzziello and/or Detective Brady.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

The fire remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office and Ocean Township Police Department.