Chilifest is Back Last Weekend of September

Celebrating Chili, Music and Great Causes

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ―Chilifest returns to Atlantic Highlands, N.J., for its 14th annual event celebrating the art of chili making. The event takes place outdoors from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Avenue A beach, which has spectacular views of Manhattan and Sandy Hook Bay. This year’s event, “Adult Swim,” is the first Chilifest where attendees need to be 21 or older.

In addition to chili, beverages are included and will be provided by Carton Brewing and Brinley Gold Shipwreck Rum. Live entertainment will feature The Haven, with opening acts by The Elastic Waist Band and MAMADRAMA.

Attendees entering a chili to be judged attend free of charge. Prizes will be awarded for “People’s Choice” (live attendee vote for favorite chili), as well as judges’ selection of “Most Exotic,” “Vegetarian,” and “Best in Fest.” The overall winner also takes home the coveted Chilifest trophy to be displayed in their home until the following ‘fest. For more information and guidelines for the contest, visit frontporchclub.org/chilifest.

Tickets, which can be purchased online at www.frontporchclub.com/chilifest and are being offered at a special reduced price of $40 before Sept. 18 and $45 before Sept. 28, and $50 at the door. ‘Fest Friend Sponsorships are also available for $200, and include two tickets, a limited-edition Chilifest t-shirt, an official “lawn chili,” and recognition at the event. T-shirts can also be preordered at the web site.

In the span of 14 years, the Front Porch Club has raised more than $110,000 for nonprofit missions and organizations in the Monmouth County area. This year, proceeds will benefit the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation (HHTDEF) and Monmouth Conservation Foundation (MCF). For more information, visit HHTDEF at www.HHDEF.org and MCF at www.monmouthconservation.org.

For more details about the Front Porch Club or to join one of its many groups, visit www.frontporchclub.org.