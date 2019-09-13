Freehold, Asbury Park and Red Bank Men Indicted in Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

FREEHOLD, NJ –On Monday a Monmouth County Grand Jury returned three Indictments charging three men with the distribution of child sexual abuse materials. The Indictments were returned following unrelated investigations by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

John Catalano, 33, of Nottingham Way, Freehold, New Jersey was Indicted and charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for distributing over 25 images of child pornography and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for possession of child pornography. If convicted, Catalano faces up to 10 years New Jersey State Prison with a mandatory 5-year period of parole ineligibility, Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

Timothy Keough, 29, of 8th Avenue, Asbury Park, New Jersey was Indicted and charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for distributing over 25 images of child pornography and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for possession of child pornography. If convicted, Keough faces up to 10 years New Jersey State Prison with a mandatory 5-year period of parole ineligibility, Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

Zhe Bin Zie, 41, of Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, New Jersey was Indicted and charged with one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for distributing child pornography and one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for possession of child pornography. If convicted, Zie faces up to 10 years New Jersey State Prison, Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.