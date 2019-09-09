Atlantic Highlands Historical Society 41st Annual Outdoor Flea Market

PHOTO - AHHS Outdoor Flea Market (AHHerald file photo)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The AH Historical Society’s annual outdoor flea market continues on for its 41st year on Saturday September 14th from 10AM until 4PM at the Atlantic Highlands Marina (off First Ave.) Rain date Sept.21st.

The Market will feature antiques, collectibles, crafts, new merchandise as well as those second time around goodies one and all can use.

100+ Vendors will be selling a variety of merchandise including household items, furniture, jewelry (vintage and new), tools, toys, clothing, bottles, books, postcards, fishing equipment (old and new,), and much more. There will be something for everyone.

The Society will be selling their usual refreshments, food and baked goods along with our Society related items. This year there is an added Chance Raffle Auction for 10 delightful baskets brimming with merchandise. All proceeds will benefit the AH Historical Society and its efforts in restoring the Strauss Mansion Museum at 27 Prospect Circle.

So plan to join us for a great day browsing and searching for that special item. For further info visit the Society at ahhistory.org

or call Bette 732-291-4313 or Carmen 732-291-9337