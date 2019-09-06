Keansburg Amusement Park's 1st Ever Benefit Concert

KEANSBURG, NJ - Seven years after Hurricane Sandy, the Bayshore is still recovering from it's effects.

As an iconic symbol of the Bayshore, Keansburg Amusement Park, with the help of Brookdale Radio, will be hosting it’s first ever benefit concert on the beach.

The concert will be located on the beach next to the fishing pier (behind Pavilion/Nickersons).

Enjoy music from local "Bayshore" bands & artists including Cranston Dean Band, Carlotta Schmidt, Doug Mikula, Kevin Daly, Jon Caspi & The First Gun ft. Dez Cadena, and Matty Carlock & The Jailbirds.

Proceeds will benefit the New Jersey Organizing Project's continuing Hurricane Sandy relief efforts.

$10 per ticket available at EventBrite

$15 at door