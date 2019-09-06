Wind & Sea Festival Celebrates the Bayshore

PORT MONMOUTH— From kayaking to kite flying, the Monmouth County Park System’s upcoming Wind & Sea Festival is brimming with coastal activities for the whole family to enjoy. Held on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., this event will take place at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth. Visitors are invited to try kayaking, seining, fishing, crabbing, sand casting, kite flying and more. Be sure to check out the Children’s Art Show featuring pieces made by Park System summer campers. Children can get into the spirit of the festival by having their face painted. Visitors of all ages will enjoy seeing professional sand artist John Gowdy at work on the beach. Other offerings include corn hole toss games, tours of the historic Seabrook-Wilson House, a selfie-scavenger hunt, and naturalist table. Most activities are free but some may have a fee. Food vendors will be on site. Admission and parking are free. Parking is available at the Belford Ferry Terminal located at 10 Harbor Way, Belford. A shuttle bus will transport visitors to and from the ferry terminal to Bayshore Waterfront Park.

For more information regarding the Wind & Sea Festival or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.