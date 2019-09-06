AH United Methodist Church Holds Open House

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - It's a new season and the Atlantic Highlands' United Methodist Church is inviting all friends and neighbors to stop by this Sunday for an Open House so that you can check out all that's going on.

Church isn't just for Sundays and the Open House will show all the activities happening thoughout the week.

Every Wednesday the church plays host to the Open Door Craft group which has grown rapidly since it was launched last year. Founder Vickie Molokie explains that the group come together to pursue their different craft projects - but also enjoy a lot of fun and conversation in the process.

One very popular feature of the Open Door Group is its shop, with a large supply of crafting needs. The shop is open during the group's meeting between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. every Wednesday and during the Open House this Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

On Monday Sept. 17 the Book Group will be beginning the moving coming-of-age novel, Tell The Wolves I'm Home. The group meets at 10 a.m.

And starting Monday October 7 the free Community Soup Lunch will be held the first Monday of the month. It's a great chance to get together and make new friends and enjoy a hearty soup lunch!

The church is home to the community food pantry which serves more than 200 families who need a helping hand.

The church's mission work also takes it out of town. Planning is now underway for a team of volunteers to go down to Florida to help victims of past hurricanes. This follows up a successful mission trip to Puerto Rico in January.

Sundays at the church have a new look too. Kids Church - which has an exciting new Sunday School curriculum - will now start at 9.30 and include a light breakfast. Then that will be followed by an intergenerational service from 10.30 to 11.15.

This summer the church had a successful series of outdoor services at the Harbor and now it is time to move back inside the building on Third Avenue and Garfield. This Sunday - after the Open House - is a Homecoming Service and, appropriately enough, Pastor Jill Hubbard-Smith will be beginning a sermon series on the parable of the Prodigal Son.

The United Methodist Church welcomes everybody - come check us out!