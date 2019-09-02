ChIles Withdraws as AH Mayoral Candidate, Endorses Gluckstein

PHOTO: Benson Chiles supports Loretta Gluckstein

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, Independent Mayoral candidate and environmental activist Benson Chiles, has dropped out of the November race and has endorsed GOP candidate Loretta Gluckstein, assuring her of his support in her bid to become Mayor.

Chiles’ decision leaves three persons running for the top seat in the borough, with Mayor Randi LeGrice seeking a second term against former Board of Education member Gluckstein and independent candidate Joshua Leinsdorf.

Chiles, a single issue candidate focused on defeating the acquisition and development of the McConnell tract on Sandy Hook Bay by Denholtz Associates, determined that Gluckstein offers Atlantic Highlands the best chance of turning the tract into the open space most residents want.

“After meeting with Loretta, I have decided to withdraw from the Mayoral race,” Chiles said. “Loretta offers a compelling vision for open space in our town and I fully support her candidacy to become Mayor. I look forward to working with her to execute on her vision for Atlantic Highlands.”

Gluckstein, who has served as President of both the PTO and the Henry Hudson School Board, appreciates Chiles’ support. “An important part of my agenda over the next four years will be to preserve open space in Atlantic Highlands,” Gluckstein said, “It is time someone stood up to developers.”

As part of Gluckstein’s agenda, she plans on reviewing the records of all Planning Board members and professionals when their terms are up to determine whether they are serving the needs of the residents.

“We have a lot of natural beauty in town and we should do everything we can to preserve it for future generations,” Gluckstein said, “When Steve, Brian and I are elected, we welcome support from Benson Chiles and are looking forward to working closely with him, the Borough Council, and the residents of our community to preserve the McConnell Property for public use.”

Incumbent Councilman Steve Borachio and Brian Boms, a member of the Monmouth County Library Commission, are running with Gluckstein for the two seats on Council to be decided in the election.