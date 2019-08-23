Annual Kids Fishing Trip is Fun and Educational

RED BANK, NJ – On Monday, August 19th, Immediate Care Medical Walk-In of New Jersey hosted the 5th Annual Kids Fishing Trip. CEO, Sal Cannizzaro, welcomed approximately 60 children and adults from community organizations Hope for Children Foundation, Father Time, Frances Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth and Middlesex County and the RAINE Foundation onto the Mi-Jo for a fun-filled day of fishing sponsored by Immediate Care. The 75-foot charter boat left out of Atlantic Highlands guided by Captain Mike and deckhands, Dee, Zack and Mike.

“This is a truly wonderful day filled with fun not only for the kids but for all of us involved,” said Sal Cannizzaro. “The kids also learn so much about fishing and marine life. It really is an all-around educational and rewarding experience for everyone.”

During the excursion, Cannizzaro also took the time to properly show the kids how to bait their rods, cast and reel-in when they got a bite. The Littoral Society also joined the event to teach the children about the different species of fish and which fish are tagged and which are returned to sea due to size.

The morning began with breakfast provided by Hot Bagels in Red Bank and then all of the attendees received custom printed t-shirts donated by W.B. Mason. The sunny afternoon was spent fishing for fluke in the Raritan Bay. Lunch was also generously donated by Jersey Mike’s of Middletown.

This year the fishing trip also had an astounding number of prizes and gifts donated to the children. Fishing Rods were awarded to the kids who caught the three largest fish, courtesy of Mangia Brick Oven Pizza of Shrewsbury, Toms River and Jackson. Additionally, our raffle prizes included a Full Day Fishing Charter donated by Canyon Runner Sportfishing, 2 sets of tickets to see Wicked on Broadway, and an overnight stay at Camelback Lodge donated by Press Communications. All of the guests on the boat also received an iPlay America Power Play pass donated by Press Communications as well.

Immediate Care would also like to thank the Hope for Children Foundation for their hand in helping this event to grow this year. The Annual Kids Fishing Trip is an event that Immediate Care looks forward to every year as an exciting and memorable day for all involved.