Annual Taste Of Atlantic Highlands Restaurant Tour & Trolley Hop Will Be Held On Sunday, September 15

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. – Tickets are now on sale for the popular annual restaurant tour & trolley hop, Taste Of Atlantic Highlands. The event, hosted by the Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce & organized by Lori Anne Oliwa of The Write Angles Public Relations & Event Planning, will be held on Sunday, September 15 from 12 pm to 4 p.m. along the First Avenue Business District and in additional locations throughout town. A trolley will run all day to shuttle guests back and forth between stops. The rain date is Sunday, September 22.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample delicious cuisine, desserts, and beverages from the eclectic restaurants, pubs, bars, breweries, coffee shops, and bakeries and to meet and greet business owners from retail boutiques and other types of businesses. Many will have special sales & promotions for the day and will also offer give-a-ways and prizes. The first 300 guests will receive free tote bags.

Tickets are $40 for each adult and $5 for children aged 6-11. Children under 5 years of age are free. Tickets are available for purchase on the chamber website at https://www.ahchamber.org/events-1/the-taste-of-atlantic-highlands or by calling the chamber office at (732) 872-8711. Attendees may also purchase tickets on the day of the event at the registration tables in Veterans Park. Business sponsorships and vendor space are available in Veterans Park along First Avenue. Information on sponsorships and vendor space is available by contacting Event Organizer Lori Anne Oliwa at (732) 757-7443 or by emailing her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sponsors to date include Atlantic House; Edward Jones; Organize Your Space; and Resources Real Estate