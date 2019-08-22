Little Silver School Superintendent Recognized by Freeholders

PHOTO: Left to right: Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D., Director of Special Services Suzanne Lazzari, Freeholder Lillian G. Bury, Principal Eric Platt, Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, Dr. Carolyn Kossack, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, Dr. Lester W. Richens, School Business Administrator Lindsey Case and Principal Pamela Albert Devine.

FREEHOLD, NJ - The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders presented Carolyn Kossack, Ed.D. of Howell, Superintendent of the Little Silver School District, with a certificate of recognition for winning Monmouth County Superintendent of the Year at the workshop meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Freehold.

Because of Dr. Kossack’s leadership, the Little Silver Board of Education has achieved Master Board of Certification after countless hours of professional development. Despite having one of the lowest per pupil costs in the State, Little Silver ranks among the highest test scores in New Jersey under Dr. Kossack’s direction.

During Dr. Kossack’s tenure, her leadership abilities have enabled her to motivate school staff, parents, students and the community as a whole to achieve Little Silver’s educational goals and vision.