Celebrate the Arts at Eastern Branch Library

SHREWSBURY - A series of events, ranging from an exploration of works by Vincent Van Gogh to a floral painting class are part of a September Celebration of the Arts at the Eastern Branch of the Monmouth County Library.

“CELEBRATE the ARTS AT EASTERN…ENJOY…LEARN… CREATE” will highlight opportunities to view the art of local Monmouth County artists, learn about Vincent van Gogh and enjoy movies set in the art world.

PHOTO: Michael Norris

Michael Norris of Armchair Art Tours, will present Go, van Gogh! on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. Pastor and painter Vincent van Gogh produced more than 2000 works of art in his last decade of life. The presentation features some of these works found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dr. Norris, of Teaneck, has been presenting lectures on classical and medieval art for more than two decades, and has captivated audiences throughout New Jersey with his explanations of both the art and the artists of those eras. This program has been funded by the New Jersey Council for the Humanities.

For your viewing pleasure, artwork by the top level membership of the Guild of Creative Art is showcased in the library’s meeting room throughout the month. These painters will display their inspirational works in a mélange of media including acrylic, alcohol ink, mixed media, oil, pastel, sculpture and watercolor.

Also throughout the month, Joan Gavornik’s Soft Sculpture Dolls will be featured in the Lobby of the library. These sculptures of famous musicians are created from soft cloth, foams and other items. On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 12:00 PM, a Meet the Artist reception will be held for Joan where you can learn about her inspiration and methodology. At 1:00 Tommy and the Tomahawks, a soft jazz trio, will create a reflective ambience for perusing this unusual artwork. The trio consists of Tom Gavornik on acoustic electric guitar, Tony Cimorosi on bass guitar and Koko Bermejo on drums.

Saturday, Sept. 21, Som Vanguri of Peony Peacock Studio will lead patrons in creating their own artwork, featuring vibrant autumn florals, during a 90-minute workshop. Vanguri is a Morganville-based artist who specializes in watercolor and acrylics. Her art brand, Peony Peacock Studio, can be found on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. Because of space limitations, advance registration is required for this special program, and is available by calling the library or registering online at www.monmouthcountylib.org. The program begins at 1 p.m.

The "September Art Film Festival" will feature three 3 films throughout the month dealing with the art world. The first is a thrilling art heist based on a true story of a man known as “The Collector”. The second is based on the friendship of van Gogh and Gauguin starring Kirk Douglas and Anthony Quinn, who won an Oscar for his performance as Gauguin. The last features the story of van Gogh and his descent into madness, and stars Willem Dafoe. Program details can be obtained by calling the library at 732-683-8980.