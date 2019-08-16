Volunteers Needed for Middletown Township Police Department Domestic Violence Response Team

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Middletown Township Police Department is currently recruiting volunteers to serve on the Middletown Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). In affiliation with 180 Turning Lives Around (180), and with the assistance of the response team volunteers, Middletown Township Police Department continues to make available this service to victims of domestic violence during the initial stages of a highly emotional and traumatic experience. 180 will be conducting an intensive 40-hour mandatory training course for Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) volunteers October 1-24, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 6:00pm-9:30pm in the courtroom at Ocean Township Police Department 399 Monmouth Road, Ocean Township. Applications are currently being accepted.

The volunteer advocates with 180’s DVRT Program are civilian members of the community who work collaboratively with law enforcement to provide confidential support, information, and referrals to victims of domestic violence at Middletown Township Police Headquarters. Advocates also discuss with victims safety planning and their legal rights in regard to obtaining a Temporary Restraining Order. By providing support and crucial perspective of the situation, these specially-trained advocates help to empower victims to make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

Basic requirements for volunteers to apply include that they must be eighteen years of age or older, have access to reliable transportation, possess a valid driver’s license, be willing to serve on an on-call shift basis, participate in an interview process, submit to background investigations and fingerprinting, and successfully complete the mandatory training. Middletown Township Police Department and 180 are committed to a culturally diverse team to better serve the community, so bi-lingual capability is helpful. Prior knowledge of domestic violence is not required. The identities of the DVRT volunteers are kept anonymous. Please contact Sgt. Kevin Gardiner, Middletown Township Police Department, DVRT DVLO, at 732 615-2075, for additional information or to obtain an application. You can also download the application HERE.

For 40 years, 180 Turning Lives Around has been dedicated to providing shelter, counseling, support, prevention, education, and advocacy for residents of Monmouth County who are affected by domestic violence and sexual violence. If you, or someone you know, is a victim of domestic violence or sexual violence, you can call the 180 Turning Lives Around Confidential Hotline at 732-264-4111 or 888-843-9262, 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. For more information, visit www.180nj.org. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.