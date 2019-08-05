Girl Scouts Announce Phenomenal Women Under 40 Recipients

11 Emerging Community Leaders to be Honored Sept. 18

PHOTO: This year's Phenomenal Women Under 40 recently gathered to get to know each other. Pictured with them are Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore CEO Eileen M. Higgins (back row center), event co-chairs Lauren Holman, 2016 Phenom Award recipient (back row left), and Paige Baran, 2017 Phenom Award recipient (back row right).

Farmingdale, NJ (Aug. 5, 2019) – Eleven emerging leaders from New Jersey, including six from Monmouth County, will be recognized by Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore at its fourth annual Phenomenal Women Under 40 event on September 18 at The Mainland in Manahawkin.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to developing women of courage, confidence and character, Girl Scouts will present honorees its Phenom Award, which recognizes their accomplishments to date, as well as the potential of what they might achieve in their future. All proceeds from the charitable event will benefit programs that develop future leaders of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

This year’s Phenom recipients make a community impact in their roles at a variety of businesses and nonprofits primarily in Monmouth and Ocean counties, ranging from environmental engineering and education to health and social services. The honorees were selected from a public nomination process that considered their emerging leadership in the workplace, volunteerism, as well as demonstrated hard work and dedication necessary to be a success.

“This year’s outstanding honorees reflect all aspects of our community,” said Eileen M. Higgins, chief executive officer, Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore. “Whether our Girl Scouts seek a career in finance or medicine, or they wish to forge their own path, these award recipients are excellent role models for our next generation of leaders.”

The 2019 Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Phenom Award recipients are:

Chaniqua Buck, South Amboy, a care manager and coach at Monmouth Cares, West Long Branch.

Elizabeth D’Aloisio, Lavallette, the owner of Ice Berg Ice Cream in Lavallette.

Kate Dowd, Toms River, talent and organizational development partner at New Jersey Resources, Wall.

Melissa Gallagher, West Creek, a teacher at Pinelands Regional School District, Little Egg Harbor.

Elizabeth Golla, Eagleswood, executive director of Family Promise of Southern Ocean County, Barnegat.

Stephanie Karatzia, Hazlet, a teacher in the Holmdel Township School District.

Gabrielle Liguori, Toms River, director of association management at NorthStar Strategies, Trenton.

Meagan O’Flaherty, Freehold, strategic events officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, Wall.

Cady Piarulli, Burlington, project engineer, DW Smith Associates, LLC, Wall.

Lauren Concar Sheehy, Colts Neck, video production specialist and president of the Alumni Association at Brookdale Community College, Lincoft, and executive director of the Garden State Film Festival.

Stephanie Toal, Pine Beach, marketing and communications coordinator at OceanFirst Foundation, Toms River.

Honorary chairwomen for the Phenomenal Women Under 40 reception are Monmouth County Freeholder Lillian G. Burry and Virginia “Ginny” Haines, director, Ocean County Freeholders. Event chairwomen are: Paige Baran, 2017 Phenom Award recipient from Hiering, Dupignac, Stanzione, Dunn & Beck; and Lauren Holman, 2016 Phenom Award recipient, of Holman Frenia Allison.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased along with sponsorships at gsfun.org/phenom. For questions or more information about the event or honorees, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (800) 785-2090.

About Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore serves more than 10,000 girls ages 5-18 in Monmouth and Ocean counties, providing a time-tested leadership experience that inspires and motivates them to take action for themselves and their communities. For over 100 years, Girl Scouts has helped girls become women of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For information on how to join, volunteer, partner or donate, visit jerseyshoregirlscouts.org or call (800) 785-2090.