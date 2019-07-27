Olive Scaff, of Atlantic Highlands, Crowned 2019 4-H Ambassador

PHOTO: Freeholder Lillian G. Burry and Olive Scaff of Atlantic Highlands celebrate after the Monmouth County Fair 4-H Ambassador crowning held on Wednesday, July 24 at East Freehold Park.

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Fair began its 45th annual, five day run where Freeholder Lillian G. Burry crowned the Monmouth County 2019 4-H Ambassador, Olive Scaff, on the Fair’s opening night at East Freehold Park.

“Each year, County 4-H’ers eagerly await the Fair because it provides the traditional opportunity to educate the public, showcase their knowledge and skills at the 4-H animal shows,” said Freeholder Burry, liaison to the Park System and 4-H Association. “4-H Ambassadors are carefully selected and exemplify what it truly means to be a part of the 4-H Association as they promote the youth development program.”

Scaff, a resident of Atlantic Highlands, has been a member of Teen Council and Monmouth Livestock while serving as one of the founders and vice president of Stars and Strides, the Monmouth County 4-H horse club.

Monmouth County 4-H involves children from kindergarten through one year passed high school (grade 13) in numerous clubs and activities. Traditional clubs involve livestock and farming activities. More animal clubs include herpetology, care for arachnids, newts, salamanders and snakes. Other clubs develop skills in crafts, art, photography, writing, dance and theater arts.

“On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, I would like to commend the supportive 4-H staff and adult volunteers for their tireless efforts in instilling the core values of independence, belonging, mastery and generosity in County youth,” said Freeholder Burry. “These high character individuals are the backbone of the 4-H organization and devote hours of their time each year to planning and making the Fair superb.”

The goals of the Monmouth County 4‐H program are to recognize, showcase and evaluate the accomplishments of 4‐H members, encourage teens and adults to become 4‐H volunteers, highlight the County 4‐H program, familiarize the public with 4‐H philosophy and provide an opportunity for the public to participate in enjoyable and educational, family oriented 4‐H events.

The Monmouth County Fair is a joint project of the Monmouth County Park System, Monmouth County 4-H Association and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office of Monmouth County.

For more information about the 4-H program, a unit of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Service in Monmouth County, call 732-431-7263 or visit the office at the Monmouth County Agriculture Building, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold.