Widespread Power Outage in Monmouth County

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ - A thunder storm with strong winds moved through the area in the early evening hours Monday, taking down trees and power line throughout the county.

At 10:30 PM , Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) reported 127,118 (44.12%) of its customers in the county are without power.



We want to remind everyone to stay away from down power lines.



Text OUT to 544487 or call 1-888-544-4877 to report outage to JCP&L



Call 911 in an emergency only.



Here is the current outage map from First Energy, the parent company of JCP&L:

http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/nj.html