RV Fire Spreads to Houses in Belford

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 11:47am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Apple Valley Dr. in the Belford section of the Township.

Based on reports from firefighters in the area confirming a working fire Chief Schweizer requested and additional company be dispatched for Rapid Intervention support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire. Upon arrival, Chief Schweizer directed the first engine to deploy a 2½” attack line to the house to the left of 520 Apple Valley Dr. whose right exterior was on fire due to a fully involved Recreational Vehicle (RV) between the two structures. Additional firefighters and police officers removed a disabled person from 524 Apple Valley Dr. Both 520 and 524 were cleared of any other occupants after searches by firefighters simultaneously fire was attacked on the two structures and the RV between the two structures. Multiple hand lines were deployed and the roof was ventilated. 800’ of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) was deployed from the nearest hydrant which delivered water to scene. Positive pressure ventilation was used to make the interior safer to work in and help expose hot spots. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. 520 sustained heavy fire to the left side first floor and attic of the structure, 524 sustained, heavy damage to the exterior right side heavy smoke damage throughout the structure. The RV was destroyed. The buildings utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas and Jersey Central Power and Light.

It should be noted the temperatures were 95 degrees with 55% humidity during this firefighting effort.

The fire was called under control by Chief Steve Schweizer at 1:19 p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 2:45 p.m.

Approximately 60 members from 6 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Brevent, Belford Engine, Community, East Keansburg, Belford Independent and River Plaza Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, and the Safety Unit responded.

No firefighter injuries were reported while operating at the scene.

Twenty Emergency Medical Service members from Atlantic Highlands, Port Monmouth First Aid and Leonardo First Aid Squads provided firefighter rehabilitation and medical services to all firefighters because of the extreme temperatures. The Monmouth County Mobile Ambulance Bus (MAB) also responded.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief Steve Schweizer.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer