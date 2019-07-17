CBA Announces Farewell to Marty Kenney as Head Baseball Coach

PHOTO: Coach Marty Kenney

The 1966 CBA alumnus won over 800 games with the Colts since 1974.

LINCROFT, N.J. – July 16, 2019 – There has been one constant with Christian Brothers Academy Baseball since April 3, 1974: head coach Marty Kenney.

After 46 years, the 1966 CBA alumnus has concluded of one of the most successful coaching careers in New Jersey high school athletics.

After CBA had three different head coaches between 1961 and 1973, Kenney's first victory came in a 6-1 win over St. Mary's South Amboy in 1974, and he achieved quick success after that. The Colts won the program's first-ever state championship in 1977.

Coach Kenney won his 800th game as CBA Baseball's head coach on April 13, 2018 against Wall Township. Kenney became just the second coach in New Jersey high school baseball history to reach 800 wins and finishes with 832 total wins.

“I would like to thank all of the coaches who have been part of our program during my 46 seasons. Your dedication was second to none,” Kenney said. “I am humbled and grateful to all the athletes who played for me. Your sacrifices and commitment to our prestigious program has embedded memories that will never be taken away.”

Throughout Kenney's tenure as head coach, CBA has won three state championships, eight state sectional championships, nine Monmouth County titles, seven Shore Conference Championships, and 18 divisional titles. His overall winning percentage exceeds .700.

In 2015, Kenney's Colts completed the heralded "quadruple crown," which includes winning the state, sectional, conference and division championships in the same year. Only one other team has completed the quadruple crown in Shore Conference history.

Over 20 Colts alumni are currently playing collegiate baseball, with more than half of them playing at the Division I level. And while it was never his ultimate goal, Coach Kenney has developed 16 former Colts into MLB draftees.

Christian Brothers Academy will commence a search for the next head baseball coach later this month. Information will be posted on LetsGoColts.com.

