AP Juvenile Facing Gun Charge After Boardwalk Shooting

One woman wounded

FREEHOLD – A 16-year-old juvenile is in custody following a shots fired incident on the boardwalk in Asbury Park last night leaving two people injured, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

One victim, a 55-year-old female and an employee of a nearby business on the boardwalk, sustained a non-life-threatening wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second victim, a 25-year-old female who walking along the boardwalk at the time of the shooting incident, sustained a minor wound and refused treatment at the scene.

The shooting occurred about 9:58 p.m. on the Asbury Park boardwalk in the area of 1st and Ocean avenues. Manalapan Township Police Officer Kyle Williams was on scene working a security detail for the fireworks display at the time of the incident and arrested the juvenile.

The juvenile, a male from Asbury Park, is currently facing a charge of second degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker, Director of the Office’s Major Crimes Bureau.