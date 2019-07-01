AH Elementary Students Awarded Certificates for "My County" Posters

PHOTO: Left to right: Finley Reese, 4th grade teacher Jim Filoso, Madelyne Fitch, Surrogate Rosemarie D. Peters, Katy Sawyer and Amy Basaman

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Monmouth County Surrogate Rosemarie D. Peters recently visited Atlantic Highlands Elementary School to present certificates on behalf of the Constitutional Officers to the winners of the 2019 ‘My County’ poster contest, which showcased what students like best about Monmouth County.

Atlantic Highlands Elementary School finished with five out of the 13 winners: Madelyne Fitch took second place and Katy Sawyer, Josie Corr, Finley Reese and Amy Basaman received honorable mentions. Out of the 180 plus entries, no other school in Monmouth County had as many winners as Atlantic Highlands Elementary.

The Monmouth County Constitutional Officers, Surrogate Rosemarie D. Peters, County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon and Sheriff Shaun Golden sponsor the annual ‘My County’ poster contest for County fourth grade students who learn about the State of New Jersey in their classroom social studies spring curriculum.