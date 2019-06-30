Grill Fire in Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On Saturday afternoon the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department was requested to East Highland Ave in the area of Grand Ave for a grill fire.

Quick actions by the FD prevented damage to the house or occupants.

The Atlantic Highlands Fire Marshals office would like to remind all residents to use extreme caution when using propane grills. Follow all manufacturers instructions and be especially careful when changing cylinders and maintain a safe distance from your house. Never use barbecue grills on balconies.



