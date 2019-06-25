June 29th is Daylily Day at Deep Cut Gardens

MIDDLETOWN, NJ — Saturday, June 29 is Daylily Day at Deep Cut Gardens! From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. area residents are invited to visit Deep Cut Gardens, Red Hill Road, Middletown, and enjoy an assortment of daylilies. Expert daylily growers will be on hand to discuss this flower and give horticultural advice. The event is presented by the Monmouth County Park System and the Garden State Daylily Growers.

Deep Cut Gardens is the Monmouth County Park System’s site dedicated to the home gardener. The 54 acres of gardens and greenhouses are planned as a living catalog of cultivated and native plant materials to be observed through the seasons. For more information on Deep Cut Gardens or the Monmouth County Park System, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. The TTY/TDD number for people with hearing impairment is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.