Highlands Resident Joshua Keller Awarded Surfers Environmental Alliance Scholarship

HIGHLANDS, NJ – Joshua Keller of Highlands, New Jersey, is one of three students in the U.S. to receive the Surfers Environmental Alliance’s [SEA] 2018-2019 Environmental Studies Scholarship.

“The students we select to receive this scholarship show a genuine passion for the environment and scholarship,” says Richard Lee, executive director of the Surfers Environmental Alliance. “All candidates must complete a rigorous application process, maintain a high GPA and present a worthy essay.”

“Being a recipient of this scholarship meant that I was able to financially support continuing my education,” said Keller, a recent graduate of Eckerd College. “This scholarship also allowed me to help fund my efforts to do more conservation dive trips and get important hands-on experiences that I will carry with me in my mission to repair the seas for future generations.”

The SEA Scholarship is open to high school, college, and graduate students that plan to major in the areas of environmental studies and sciences.

Keller noted that this scholarship spoke to him on a very personal level, “Receiving this scholarship was a key step forward in my career as I needed a degree in order to get more involved with marine conservation work and have my ideas hold more weight.”

The scholarship is offered annually, and they are now accepting applications for the 2019-20 academic years. For more information, please visit https://www.seasurfer.org/sea-scholarships.

About Surfers Environmental Alliance

Surfers’ Environmental Alliance is a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit committed to the preservation and protection of the environmental and cultural elements inherent to the sport of surfing. These goals are achieved through grassroots efforts, community involvement, education, and humanitarian efforts. SEA strives to engage in projects to conserve the quality of the marine environment, preserve or enhance surf breaks, protect beach access rights, and safeguard the coastal surf zone from unnecessary development. For more information visit www.seasurfer.org.