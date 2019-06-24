Internet Outage Impacts Websites in North America and Europe

Internet Outage the morning of July 24, 2019 affected thousands of websites.
Some website around the world, including the AHHerald, were inaccessible for about 90 minutes this morning due to what is called a "route leak." Basically, that means two or more networks were not communicating the correct information with each other and could not send requests to the correct internet addresses. Most North American sites are back online.
Some initial reports indicate the primary source of the problem was with Level3 (Now CenturyLink), a tier one backbone of the internet.
Cloudflare, which handles the IP address for many websites this morning reports:
Cloudflare System Status
Route Leak Impacting Cloudflare
Monitoring - The network responsible for the route leak has now fixed the issue. We are seeing improvement and are continuing to monitor this before we consider this issue resolved.
Jun 24, 12:42 UTC
Update - This leak is impacting many internet services including Cloudflare. We are continuing to work with the network provider that created this route leak to remove it.
Jun 24, 12:34 UTC
Update - We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue.
Jun 24, 11:43 UTC
Identified - We have identified a possible route leak impacting some Cloudflare IP ranges and are working with the network involved to resolve this.
Jun 24, 11:36 UTC
Investigating - Cloudflare is observing network related issues.
Jun 24, 11:02 UTC
Cloudflare, which has 44 edge networks or APIs in North America. Traffic coming through their Pittsburg and Norfolk Cloudflare system has now been re-routed.
Other networks may still be affected.