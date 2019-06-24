Internet Outage Impacts Websites in North America and Europe

Internet Outage the morning of July 24, 2019 affected thousands of websites.

Some website around the world, including the AHHerald, were inaccessible for about 90 minutes this morning due to what is called a "route leak." Basically, that means two or more networks were not communicating the correct information with each other and could not send requests to the correct internet addresses. Most North American sites are back online.

Some initial reports indicate the primary source of the problem was with Level3 (Now CenturyLink), a tier one backbone of the internet.