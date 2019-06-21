Westminster Church Calling for an End to Violence Against Christians Worldwide

With a Special Multi-Church Prayer Service and Rally

Middletown, NJ - A special Service of Prayer for Persecuted Christians will be offered on Sunday, June 30th at 4 pm on the Great Lawn of Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC), at 94 Tindall Road in Middletown. WPC will be joined by churches from around the state in an event that will bring together diverse Christian communities of faith (Nigerian Pentecostals, Armenian and Egyptian Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Protestant) that are suffering greatly for nothing more than their identification as Christians.

The Prayer Service will focus primarily on the persecution of Nigerian Christians, but not exclusively and will also feature stories of Christian persecution presented by leaders of the participating churches.

The participants will include St. Mina's Coptic Orthodox church, Holmdel; the HolyGhost Christian Center, Newark; St Catherine's Roman Catholic Church, Keansburg; St. Stepanos Armenian Orthodox Church, Elberon; and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

According to the Service of Prayer organizer, WPC'S Reverend Joseph Hein, "The main focus of this Prayer Service is to spiritually and materially aid Christians in their time of greatest need. When Christian homes and churches are burned or desecrated, and our pastors and priests are beaten, imprisoned, or murdered as they are in over 50 nations, Christians have a moral obligation to unite and rise in prayer and action to defend our Christian family.”

The event will begin with a dramatic procession to Gregorian Chant from the parking lot of Middletown North High School just across the street from WPC, led by the participating pastors and priests in their respective clergy wear. Nigerian Christians wearing traditional clothing will be followed by 21 young Coptic Christians dressed in orange work clothing as were the 21 Egyptian martyrs beheaded by ISIS in Libya in 2015.

The participating churches and the public are invited to donate school supplies: notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers and backpacks. Large barrels will be positioned around the church campus the on the day of the event to collect the desperately needed school supplies for Nigeria. The supplies will be personally delivered later this year by Pastor Sam Molomo, Director of Unto All Nations Ministries in Edison, NJ.

"It is my hope that every Christian, Jew, Muslim, or Hindu who attends our Prayer Service, will take away the encouragement and spiritual strength they receive and become active in resisting religious hatred and intolerance toward their own or other communities" said Rev. Hein.

A reception featuring traditional Egyptian and Nigerian foods will be held immediately after the service in WPC’s Community Center, Harlan Hall.