County Clerk’s Office Dedicates Veterans Parking Space

PHOTO: Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon dedicates a parking space at the Clerk's Office. Monmouth County veterans were on hand for the ceremony.

FREEHOLD, NJ – In recognition of May being Military Appreciation Month, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon hosted a dedication ceremony for a newly designated veterans reserved parking space at the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office in Freehold Borough on Thursday, May 30.

“As a way to continue to honor the service of our veterans, my staff and I are excited to provide this special reserved parking space for the hundreds of veterans who visit our office each year,” said Clerk Hanlon. “More than 33,000 veterans call Monmouth County home and we want these brave men and women to know that we appreciate their service and sacrifice.”

Clerk Hanlon noted the need for the veterans reserved parking space, which will allow the County’s veterans to more easily access the County Clerk’s Office. In 2018, over 500 veterans visited the County Clerk’s Office to obtain the Monmouth County Clerk Veterans Identification Card, which grants veterans the ability to receive valuable discounts from local retailers.

During the ceremony, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, and Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, a naval reserve commander, spoke to thank our veterans for their service and to shed light on the County’s veterans services and resources.

PHOTO: Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon speaks at the ceremony

The “Honoring our Heroes” Military Appreciation Program, which Clerk Hanlon created when she became Monmouth County Clerk in 2015, encourages local businesses to sign up to provide a special discount or service to our County’s veterans.

When veterans obtain the Monmouth County Clerk Veterans Identification Card at the County Clerk’s Office, they are given a more than 50 page guidebook that lists the stores, restaurants, and businesses in Monmouth County that offer products and service discounts to veterans. Businesses that participate in Clerk Hanlon’s “Honoring our Heroes” Military Appreciation Program receive specially designed window clings, donated by members of the Asbury Park VFW Harold Daley Post 1333, for placement in their establishments.

For more information about the County Clerk’s Veterans Identification Cards and “Honoring our Heroes” Military Appreciation Program, please visit the County Clerk’s website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com, or contact the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office by phone at 732-431-7324, opt. 3 or email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .