NJ EMS Provider and Educator Turns to the Community for Help in Influencing Future Emergency Medical Services Training

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - A New Jersey emergency medical services provider and a nationally recognized educator is turning to the community to help influence future EMS training through a survey to explore their past experiences in dialing 911 for an ambulance.

Richard Huff, named an EMS 10 Innovator by JEMS magazine for his EMS Empathy Mission project, is gathering data through a short, anonymous survey to gain insight into patient experiences when interacting with emergency medical services providers. Anyone who has called 911 and used EMS services to get to the hospital are encouraged to take the survey, available here: http://bit.ly/2GEJMHV.

“My goal is to improve the patient experience by training EMS providers to be more empathetic and compassionate,” says Huff. “To do that, EMS providers need to understand – to really understand – what the patient goes through and what they feel from the time they call 911 through getting to the hospital. Your responses will help create more authentic training for EMT-patient empathy.”

The survey takes four minutes to complete and asks some simple questions about their experiences with EMS. There are also a couple of places within the survey to elaborate on those experiences.

The survey is completely anonymous and requires no personal information be disclosed. This is a completely independent research study and is not connected with any EMS organization. The survey can also be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EMS-Empathy-Survey.

PHOTO: Richard Huff

“The best way to know what a patient feels emotionally and mentally throughout these situations is to actually ask them,” Huff says. “These responses will then be incorporated into training rolled out to EMS providers around the country so they can be better caregivers. By answering the questions in the survey respondents will be helping improve the care others receive in the future.”

Huff is an NREMT-B and former three-time Chief of the Atlantic Highlands First Aid & Safety Squad. In 2019 Huff was named an EMS 10 Innovator by JEMS magazine for his work in developing empathy training for EMS. He was named 2018 “Outstanding EMS Educator” by the New Jersey Department of Health Office of Emergency Medical Services. Huff is a frequent speaker at national and regional EMS conferences, where he presents on a variety of EMS issues ranging from social media, communications and bedside manners. He is also a member of the NJ EMS Task Force and the organization’s Public Information Officer. He is a regular contributor to JEMS, 1st Responder and other publications.

For questions about the research, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .