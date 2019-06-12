Police Investigate Shattered Forklift Window in AH

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - AH Police investigate a broken window on a forklift parked on 2nd Avenue in the borough. Police speculate that it might have been vandalism or it may have been heat built up inside the cabin.

The forklift is a rental being used for a new building construction on 1st Avenue.

The forklift has been on the street for a few days according to neighbors. The broken window was noticed by neighbors on Monday morning. It was reported to police Wednesday morning.

The short residential one-way street is the only one in the borough that requires permit parking due to its proximity to the busy business district.